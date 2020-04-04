Tim Duncan Talks Hall of Fame Selection: 'Never Dreamt I'd Be at This Point'

Darren Abate/Associated Press

One of the newest members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is still trying to process his inclusion among the greatest contributors to the game.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan told ESPN on Saturday following the announcement of his indicution that he never imagined he'd make it this far. After a 19-year career that saw him capture five NBA titles, two MVP awards and 15 All-Star game nods, he may be the only one who feels that way.

