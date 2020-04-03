Report: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan 2020 Basketball HOF Inductees

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

NBA icons Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan headline the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, a formal announcement will come Saturday. The induction ceremony is scheduled during enshrinement weekend from Aug. 28-30.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 reported former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich will also be inducted.

Given the amount of star power among the first-time eligible nominees this year, the Hall of Fame Selection Committee altered its process by suspending the direct election categories to streamline the process and "provide each enshrinee with the recognition and notoriety he or she deserves upon election."

Bryant will be the headliner, though his enshrinement will surely have a somber tone in the wake of his tragic death, alongside eight others, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Even before the official voting took place, Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo announced that Bryant would be inducted this year.

In 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant ranks fourth in NBA history with 33,643 points, fifth in field goals made (11,719) and 12th in points per game (25.0). He also won five championships, two NBA Finals MVP and the 2007-08 NBA MVP.

His 18 appearances in the All-Star Game rank second in NBA history. He's tied with LeBron James for most All-NBA selections (15) and is tied with Karl Malone for second-most first-team All-NBA selections (11)

Garnett's journey to the Hall of Fame began with him making history when the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him. The South Carolina native became the first player drafted into the NBA right out of high school since 1975 when he was selected No. 5 overall in 1995.

The Timberwolves experienced a turnaround during Garnett's 14 seasons with them. After missing the playoffs in each of their first seven seasons, the Wolves made the postseason eight straight years from 1997-2004 and advanced to the Western Conference Finals during the 2003-04 season.

Garnett remains the only player in T-Wolves history to be named NBA MVP (2004). He was named to the All-Star team 15 times and the All-Defensive first team nine times.

After being traded to the Boston Celtics in July 2007, Garnett won his lone NBA title in his first season with the team. He became the first player in league history with at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 steals and 1,500 blocks.

Duncan was the NBA's quiet superstar for 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after being drafted No. 1 overall in 1997. The Big Fundamental made an instant impact with 21.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in his first year en route to winning NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Spurs won their first championship in the 1998-99 season, with Duncan averaging 27.4 points and 14.0 rebounds against the New York Knicks to win NBA Finals MVP.

Over the course of his historic career, he won the Finals MVP three times with five championships and back-to-back NBA MVP awards (2002 and '03). He's tied with Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal for fifth-most All-Star selections (15).

Duncan's 15 appearances on the NBA All-Defense first or second team are three more than anyone else in history. He was named to the All-NBA first team 10 times, including in each of his first eight seasons.

Tomjanovich was previously a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2017 and 2018, but he missed out on getting in until his third time.

Despite the wait, he has a resume worthy of being on display at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Museum between his work as a player and head coach. He averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds per game and was named an All-Star five times in 11 seasons as a player.

After Tomjanovich's playing career ended, he moved into the coaching ranks. The Houston Rockets hired him as their head coach in 1992. He went 503-397 in 12 seasons from 1991-2003, winning back-to-back NBA titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95.