Vanessa Bryant on Kobe's HOF Induction: We Wish He Was Here to Celebrate with Us

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

On the day Kobe Bryant was officially elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Vanessa Bryant shared thoughts about the honor for her late husband.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate," Vanessa said on ESPN on Saturday following the announcement. "But it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. So, we're incredibly proud of him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.