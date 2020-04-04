Vanessa Bryant on Kobe's HOF Induction: We Wish He Was Here to Celebrate with Us

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) walks onto the court during the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The Lakers announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that they will retire Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State. Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

On the day Kobe Bryant was officially elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Vanessa Bryant shared thoughts about the honor for her late husband.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate," Vanessa said on ESPN on Saturday following the announcement. "But it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. So, we're incredibly proud of him."

                       

