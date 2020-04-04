Austin Rivers: Criticism During Clippers Tenure 'Took Joy Away from the Game'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The suspension of the NBA season has given the Rivers family a chance to reflect and unpack the last few years of their lives. For Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, that meant dishing on his initial dislike of Lou Williams and the lack of action he took to reconcile with Ray Allen and the 2008 Celtics.

For current Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers, it's allowed him to open up about the tumultuous task of playing for his father, Doc, as a member of the Clippers. Speaking on an Instagram Live stream earlier this week, Rivers let loose on what it was like to play for his dad.

"That s--t was so hard," Rivers said (via Sports Illustrated's Farbod Esnaashari). "At that level, the scrutiny that I had to go through playing for this man, and the magnifying glass I was under. It just took joy away from the game bro. And I love my pops, but that s--t was crazy."

The younger Rivers spent four seasons with the Clippers from 2015 to 2018 with mixed results. As much as he enjoyed becoming the only NBA player to ever be coached by his father, he became an easy target for fans and players alike. It wasn't long before his game started suffering.

He averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 assists while playing 25.7 minutes per game with LA, struggling from three-point range (35.7 percent) at a time when the league was becoming more and more reliant on outside shooting.

Eventually, the Clippers parted ways with the guard, sending him to the Washington Wizards for big man Marcin Gortat during the 2018 offseason.

The Clippers never reached their potential with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Jamal Crawford. Once it became clear their window to contend had closed, Rivers was one of the first players to get moved out.

Now on the Rockets, Rivers has settled into a steady backup role, providing 8.5 points off the bench as he plays 23.4 minutes per night for a Western Conference contender. As much as playing in Los Angeles meant to him, he knew it was time to change things up.

"That situation was amazing," Austin Rivers said. "But it reached its ceiling, and you just move on bro."