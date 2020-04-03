Deandre Ayton Beats Zach LaVine by 16 in ESPN NBA2K Players Tournament

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

A close game through three quarters turned into a rout in the fourth as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton beat Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine 57-41 in the first round of the NBA2K Players Tournament on Friday.

Ayton's Houston Rockets got the best of LaVine's Miami Heat. Rockets guard James Harden was a big reason why, with this patented step-back three-pointer one such example:

Ayton's 2K experience also came in handy:

The 2019-20 NBA season is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the closest thing fans will get to live pro basketball right now might be this tournament.

Per ESPN, 16 players are taking part, with the group seeded Nos. 1 through 16 based on their 2K ratings.

Four first-round games were scheduled for Friday. The rest of the Round 1 matchups will take place on Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2, which will also televise the quarterfinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the semifinals and finals April 11 at a to-be-determined time.

Ayton is the second player advancing to the second round. The Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr., a No. 16 seed, beat Brooklyn Nets forward and No. 1 seed Kevin Durant to kick off the competition.

The tournament winner's prize money will go to charity.