Deandre Ayton Beats Zach LaVine by 16 in ESPN NBA2K Players Tournament

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 4, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 3: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 3, 2020 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

A close game through three quarters turned into a rout in the fourth as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton beat Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine 57-41 in the first round of the NBA2K Players Tournament on Friday.

Ayton's Houston Rockets got the best of LaVine's Miami Heat. Rockets guard James Harden was a big reason why, with this patented step-back three-pointer one such example:

Ayton's 2K experience also came in handy:

The 2019-20 NBA season is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the closest thing fans will get to live pro basketball right now might be this tournament.

Per ESPN, 16 players are taking part, with the group seeded Nos. 1 through 16 based on their 2K ratings.

Four first-round games were scheduled for Friday. The rest of the Round 1 matchups will take place on Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2, which will also televise the quarterfinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the semifinals and finals April 11 at a to-be-determined time.

Ayton is the second player advancing to the second round. The Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr., a No. 16 seed, beat Brooklyn Nets forward and No. 1 seed Kevin Durant to kick off the competition.

Video Play Button

The tournament winner's prize money will go to charity.    

Related

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Bulls’ Exec Search 🔍

    It’s not #FireGarPax, but Chicago is looking at some rising stars to take over basketball decisions ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside Bulls’ Exec Search 🔍

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    ◼️ Chicago searching for new exec with 'full authority on basketball decisions' ◼️ Nuggets GM Karnisovas and Raptors GM Webster among six candidates Bulls are eyeing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report