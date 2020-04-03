Aaron Rodgers: Playing Entire NFL Career with Packers 'Would Mean a Lot to Me'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Heading into next season at the age of 36, Aaron Rodgers would like to spend his entire career playing with the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Jason Wilde of the State Journal), Rodgers explained why his legacy as a Packer is important even as he ponders the possibility of playing into his 40s:

"My thing is, legacy is really important. Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand the track record of our squad. There's been times where we've had veteran players and they've finished elsewhere. I get it. I'd like to make that decision easy for them.

"The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you're the best option and give them the best chance to win. That's my goal. I've got four years left on my deal. I'd like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it."

Rodgers will turn 40 years old by the time his current deal ends after the 2023 season. Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who each signed two-year contracts this offseason, have both continued playing past their 40th birthday.

Brady, who turns 43 on Aug. 3, has said he believes he can play until he's 45 years old. The three-time NFL MVP will have a very different look when this season begins. His 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end March 20 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers has spent his entire 15-year career with the Packers since being drafted No. 24 overall in 2005. The eight-time Pro Bowler has been the team's starting quarterback since 2008, leading them to nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl in 2010.

The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game after going 13-3 during the regular season in 2019. Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.