Watch Rob Gronkowski, Girlfriend Camille Kostek in Kygo's 'I'll Wait' Video

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and model/actress Camille Kostek are the stars in Kygo and Sasha Sloan's music video for "I'll Wait," which dropped Friday afternoon:

The music video features snapshots of the couple's lives, ranging from dancing and swimming to FaceTime sessions and relaxing on the couch with their dogs.

It also shows footage of Gronkowski celebrating the Super Bowl LIII victory at the Patriots' championship parade in 2019.

Gronkowski, who played for the Patriots from 2010-18, made four All-Pro teams and won three Super Bowls.

Kostek, who was a Patriots cheerleader for two years, was featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue in 2019. She and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015.

Kostek and Gronkowski recently donated 10,000 masks each to St. Joseph's Healthcare Network in New Jersey and Boston Medical Center in an effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.