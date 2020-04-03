Watch Rob Gronkowski, Girlfriend Camille Kostek in Kygo's 'I'll Wait' Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and model/actress Camille Kostek are the stars in Kygo and Sasha Sloan's music video for "I'll Wait," which dropped Friday afternoon:

The music video features snapshots of the couple's lives, ranging from dancing and swimming to FaceTime sessions and relaxing on the couch with their dogs.

It also shows footage of Gronkowski celebrating the Super Bowl LIII victory at the Patriots' championship parade in 2019.

Gronkowski, who played for the Patriots from 2010-18, made four All-Pro teams and won three Super Bowls.

Kostek, who was a Patriots cheerleader for two years, was featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue in 2019. She and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015.

Kostek and Gronkowski recently donated 10,000 masks each to St. Joseph's Healthcare Network in New Jersey and Boston Medical Center in an effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Chiefs-Chargers Starts Now 🍿

    KC and LA's legends face off in Sweet 16 matchup of the #BRGOATSim.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs-Chargers Starts Now 🍿

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Bears Have Open QB Competition

    Bears GM has told Trubisky and Foles they will both have an opportunity to compete for starting job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Have Open QB Competition

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL’s Virtual Draft Details

    • EA Sports making sims of players on stage • prospects will choose HS football teams to receive $2,500 grants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL’s Virtual Draft Details

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Your NFL Offseason Grades 🔡

    We asked B/R app users to grade every NFL team’s offseason so far...here are the results ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Your NFL Offseason Grades 🔡

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report