CM Punk Talks Brock Lesnar, No Positive WWE COVID-19 Tests, AEW TV Taping Update

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

CM Punk Calls Brock Lesnar a 'Sweetheart'

Punk went through a high-profile storyline with Lesnar leading up to a match at SummerSlam in 2013, and he realized behind the former UFC heavyweight champion's massive frame and hardened persona was a "great guy" with a "big heart."

"I don't want to ruin his image. I think he's a f--kin' sweetheart," Punk told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling [in 2014], he was texting me, 'Hey, if you need any help.' I'm always kind of a standoffish guy. It's hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart."

The Straight-Edge Superstar noted Lesnar showed a lot of wrestling savvy behind the scenes, and it allowed them to put on a terrific match he still remembers fondly despite the loss.

"It was fun. That match is everything that I loved about pro wrestling," he said. "Just two guys coming together and being like, "F--k, let's just do whatever we want and have fun."

Punk added the true "beauty" of Lesnar is that he "does what he wants, when he wants" while also being an outstanding family man outside of the WWE spotlight.

No Positive Coronavirus Tests from WrestleMania

The WWE opted to hold WrestleMania 36 despite the bans on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the company moved the year's biggest wrestling event to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

It taped content for upcoming Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows along with WrestleMania over several days last week. Several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, The Miz and Dana Brooke, were removed from the card.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co) there were no positive coronavirus tests after WWE took precautionary measures at the event.

It's unclear how much content WWE has taped beyond WrestleMania or when the next tapings will take place.

The Showcase of the Immortals will air across two nights, Saturday and Sunday, on the WWE Network and over pay-per-view.

Tony Khan Provides Clarity on AEW Tapings

All Elite Wrestling produced content for a future episode of Dynamite on Thursday, and it was reported a Georgia state official stopped by the taping, with the state set to implement a "shelter in place" order.

Tony Khan, the AEW president, confirmed to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. that a code enforcement official came to QT Marshall's Gym to ensure they had the proper permits. Once they showed the paperwork, the event was able to proceed without issue.

Like WWE, AEW has been forced to move forward with crowdless shows for the foreseeable future.

It previously postponed the planned Blood and Guts event last month. It hasn't been rescheduled.