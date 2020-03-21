AEW's Blood and Guts Show Postponed, Dynamite Will Still Air March 25

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan announced that "Blood and Guts," a special episode of AEW Dynamite that was scheduled to air Wednesday, March 25, has been postponed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Khan said that AEW's regularly televised Dynamite shows, which are occurring without fans until further notice, will still air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.

Khan thanked AEW fans and partners for compliments received after AEW aired its first show sans fans on March 18 in Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place before proceeding into the rest of his statement:

"We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts.

"That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever and a tremendous night of wrestling action.



"In the meantime, until AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, please follow us via social media and please be safe and smart so we can get back to seeing you all on the road as soon as possible.



"Thank you for making this all possible for everyone here at AEW, it’s a dream come true to be able to do these shows for all of you."

The episode was scheduled to feature the first "Blood and Guts" match in the promotion's history between two dueling stables in The Elite and The Inner Circle. The object of the Blood and Guts match is to force your opponent to submit or surrender (no pins or count-outs allowed).



It was not confirmed whether a Parking Lot Fight between the Lucha Brothers and Best Friends tag teams as well as a Lumberjack match with Wardlow taking on Luchasaurus would take place as scheduled Wednesday.