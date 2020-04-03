Premier League Season Extends Hiatus Indefinitely Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 2019-20 Premier League season will remain on hiatus indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per an official announcement, the Premier League will only resume play "when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

On March 13, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters announced the season would be suspended until April 4, pending medical advice and conditions.

The decision came in the wake of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus.

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19," Masters said at the time. "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

Despite the uncertainty about the Premier League's potential return date, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported last month the league will "absolutely finish [the 2019-20 season] before the next one begins."

The Premier League had nine weeks of fixtures remaining when the season was suspended. Liverpool has a commanding lead in the standings with 82 points, 25 more than second-place Manchester City.