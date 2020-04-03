Rex Ryan: Tua Tagovailoa 'Biggest Gamble' in NFL Draft History; Had 5 Surgeries

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

At least one prominent analyst isn't sold on Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa heading into the 2020 NFL draft

On Friday's Get Up on ESPN, Rex Ryan called Tagovailoa "the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL draft" because of his injury history:

Chris Cabott, whose firm represents Tagovailoa, told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm Tua has been "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions" following November surgery to repair a dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture suffered in a game against Mississippi State.

That injury kept Tagovailoa out of Alabama's final three games last season. He also missed the team's Oct. 26 win over Arkansas after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.

Tagovailoa had surgery on his other ankle after the 2018 SEC Championship Game against George to repair a sprain.

In March 2018, he had surgery on a broken finger he suffered during Alabama spring practice.

Despite these durability concerns, the Hawaii native is still considered a potential top-five pick in this year's draft. B/R's Matt Miller projected the Miami Dolphins would select Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall in his most recent mock draft.

When he wasn't hindered by injuries, he was one of the best players in college football over the past two years. He threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns (three INTs) with a 71.4 completion percentage in nine games last season.

