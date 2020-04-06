2020 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Trades That Could Shake Up 1st Round 

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Draft-day trades are the bane of a mock-drafter's existence.

Putting together a mock draft is a difficult endeavor in the first place. Trying to predict the way 32 front offices perceive their rosters, the prospects in the class and the values of their picks is tricky business. When you throw in just one trade, the whole thing can get blown up pretty quickly.

Yet predicting trades adds another layer of difficulty to the proceedings. In most cases, these mocks are an exercise in slotting players close to where they will be taken and taking a stab at what teams are thinking anyway.

Last season's event saw six moves in the first round; here's a mock with three that would have an impact on the proceedings.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama*

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State*

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Philadelphia Eagles: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama*

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Detroit Lions: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa*

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma*

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

23. New England Patriots: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

24. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin*

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Note: *Denotes a projected trade.

Dolphins Trade up to Get Tua

Dolphins Get: 3rd overall

Lions Get: 5th, 18th and 39th overall

This deal just makes too much sense. The Dolphins are stocked with draft capital. They have three first-rounders, two second-rounders and nine total picks in Rounds 3-7. Meaning they can afford to pay up to move up the draft board and secure their quarterback of the future.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has reported that scouts around the league are saying that Tagovailoa isn't the unanimous QB2 on the board. Justin Herbert is gaining some steam. Miller also reported that a source tells him Jordan Love could be in play for the Los Angeles Chargers at six.

When hearing these reports, it's important to keep in mind we are in full-blown smokescreen season. While there could be fire beneath the smoke, it isn't always the case.

Concerns about Tagovailoa's hip are justified, but everything publicly seems to check out in terms of his recovery from the injury that sidelined him nine games into his final season at Alabama.

For the Detroit Lions, this trade makes perfect sense. They don't appear to be connected to taking a quarterback with Matthew Stafford on the roster. They can trade down a few spots while demanding a premium price and still get Jeffrey Okudah.

The Ohio State product is the presumptive pick here following Darius Slay's departure. The Lions need a shutdown corner, and Okudah is as shutdown as they come in this class.

They would also likely be able to pry the Dolphins' second first-rounder in the deal as well. Another first-round pick would give them the ability to snag another defensive playmaker. They take A.J. Epenesa in this mock, bolstering a pass rush that lost Devon Kennard in the offseason.

Eagles Fill Their Need for an Elite Receiver

Eagles Get: 9th overall

Jaguars Get: 20th overall, 53rd overall and 2021 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles come into this draft with a glaring need at receiver. Alshon Jeffery has proved to be injury-prone. DeSean Jackson is getting old, and no one stepped up to take the role when they had a surge in injuries at the position last season.

So the Eagles have two options: Wait and take someone from the second tier of receivers in this, admittedly strong, receiver class or make a move for one of the elite guys.

The franchise is heavily invested financially in quarterback Carson Wentz. It only makes sense they would do what they can to give him the weapons to succeed.

Here they use the structure of the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade for Devin Bush last season. The Steelers gave up their first- and second-round picks (Nos. 20 and 52) and a 2020 third-round pick to move up to No. 10 to take the Michigan linebacker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in full-on rebuild mode and are clearly into acquiring picks. After dealing A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey in the past year they could use the three picks to continue to build the war chest for next season, when they may be in the Trevor Lawrence market.

Here the Eagles take Jerry Jeudy but could just as easily take CeeDee Lamb. Moving to No. 9 should give them their pick of the group at receiver while giving Jacksonville more bites at the apple as they look to rebuild.

Owning pick Nos. 20 and 21, the Jags pair Alabama's Xavier McKinney with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray to continue to build an exceptionally athletic and versatile defense.

Bucs Trade Up to Take 1st Running Back

Bucs Get: 31st Overall 217th overall

49ers Get: 45th overall, 76th overall

Whether a running back is taken in the first round is one of the storylines coming into this draft. There's a good group of them available, but none stand out as guys who should or would be taken in the top 15.

It could take a team trading back into the first round to make it happen.

With the acquisition of quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win-now mode. Everything they do needs to maximize their chances of winning in 2020 and 2021.

That includes upgrading the running back position. Last season, the Bucs were 26th in rushing offense DVOA, per Football Outsiders. A faulty offensive line was a big reason for that. The lack of talent at running back was another.

Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber provided no spark for the offense. In this scenario, they address the offensive line with a mauler in Jedrick Wills then trade back up to take Jonathan Taylor at the end of the first round.

Taylor is a big back at 226 pounds, but he's fast (4.39 in the 40) and picked up chunk plays better than anyone in his time at Wisconsin:

The Bucs could pull off a trade like the Atlanta Falcons did last season to acquire offensive tackle Kaleb McGary. Atlanta gave up the 45th and 79th picks to get to No. 31, also getting pick No. 203 in return. The San Francisco 49ers don't have two first round picks but don't pick again until the fifth round.

It's likely this pick is going to be traded somewhere so they can drop back into the middle rounds. This deal would satisfy that requirement, as they would pick up second- and third-round picks while Tampa Bay gives Brady another weapon to find early success.