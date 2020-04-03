Raiders' Darren Waller Offers to Help Aldon Smith After DE Signs with Cowboys

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Darren Waller #83 of the Oakland Raiders icelebrates after a 79-yard reception against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he's willing to lend support to new Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith as he attempts to finalize his return to the NFL.

Smith hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. He received an indefinite suspension from the league in April 2016 after an extended list of personal and legal issues dating back to 2012. He's yet to receive reinstatement despite reaching a one-year, $4 million contract agreement with Dallas.

Waller, who received a pair of suspensions for violations of the substance-abuse policy early in his career, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday he'd help if Smith reached out.

"I'm sure he's definitely got a program in place, people in place, but if he ever needs someone, I'm definitely available for anyone that may be struggling with anything," Waller said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

