Warriors Increase Donation to Part-Time Employees to $1.4M Amid NBA Hiatus

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are increasing their donation to part-time employees currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Larry Beil of ABC 7, the Warriors Community Foundation is contributing $1.4 million to employees who work games at Chase Center.

The new contribution represents a $400,000 increase from the team's initial $1 million donation to a disaster relief fund on March 13.

"The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors," Stephen Curry said last month. "As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

In the March 13 announcement, the Warriors noted they have more than 1,000 part-time employees working in food service, security, guest services and more working at Chase Center on game days.

When the NBA suspended the season on March 11, the Warriors still had seven home games remaining on their schedule.