B/R Staff Roundtable: Should Gaethje Replace Khabib in UFC 249 Main Event?

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Tom Taylor: Is Justin Gaethje a suitable replacement for Khabib? No, no, no. Definitely not.

That’s not a knock on Gaethje. The reality is that nobody is a suitable replacement for Khabib. The lightweight champ brings something unique to the table. He’s an undefeated, generational talent who looks increasingly untouchable each time we see him in the cage. He’s a special case.

That’s particularly true in this context. As we all know, Khabib has now been scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson five times to no avail. At this point, theirs is one of the most anticipated matchups ever. When one half of a fight like this disappears, you don’t just replace it with whatever else is available. If you’ve got a hankering for a peanut butter and jam sandwich and realize you’re out of jam, you don’t reach for mayonnaise. You wait till you have more jam. The same logic applies here.

Again, this is not a knock on Gaethje. I also won’t pretend for a second that a matchup involving Ferguson and Gaethje wouldn’t be an absolute banger. I imagine that fight would look something like a helicopter flying into a wrecking ball. It would be a mess of spinning stuff and destructive impacts for as long as it lasted. But, at this point, Khabib vs. Tony exists on a higher plane than just about any other matchup.

When it falls through, you don’t replace it. You suck it up and you try to book it again — and again and again and again until it finally sticks.