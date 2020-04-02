Saints' Saquan Hampton Donates 30 Pizzas to New Jersey Medical Center Workers

Saints' Saquan Hampton Donates 30 Pizzas to New Jersey Medical Center WorkersApril 2, 2020
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
New Orleans Saints safety Saquan Hampton donated 30 pizzas to New Jersey medical workers for lunch Thursday.
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton posted Hampton's kind gesture:
Hampton is from Hamilton Township in New Jersey and played college football at Rutgers. New Jersey has more than 25,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-highest total in the United States.
The overwhelming number of hospitalizations has led to workers spending countless hours on the job and putting their safety at risk for the well-being of those infected.
