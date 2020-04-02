Saints' Saquan Hampton Donates 30 Pizzas to New Jersey Medical Center Workers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

New Orleans Saints defensive back Saquan Hampton (33) goes through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints safety Saquan Hampton donated 30 pizzas to New Jersey medical workers for lunch Thursday.

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton posted Hampton's kind gesture:

Hampton is from Hamilton Township in New Jersey and played college football at Rutgers. New Jersey has more than 25,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-highest total in the United States.

The overwhelming number of hospitalizations has led to workers spending countless hours on the job and putting their safety at risk for the well-being of those infected. 

