Texans' Laremy Tunsil on Contract: 'I Am Looking to Be the Highest-Paid Lineman'

Laremy Tunsil doesn't sound like he's going to give the Houston Texans any sort of discount on his next contract.

During a Thursday appearance on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Tunsil explained why he wants to reset the market for offensive linemen.

"I'm not going to talk numbers, as I'm going to keep that between me and the club," he said. "I am looking to be the highest-paid lineman, of course. I worked my butt off to be in that position and hopefully we can make that happen."

Tunsil is scheduled to earn $10.35 million next season, the final year of his rookie contract.

Despite having him under team control for another year, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Monday that Houston has opened contract discussions with Tunsil and the two sides exchanged "preliminary proposals."

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Tunsil's camp came in a counteroffer "significantly higher" than the $18.5 million per season offer that Houston made.

According to Over the Cap, Lane Johson of the Philadelphia Eagles has the highest average annual salary ($18 million) and most total guaranteed money ($55.845 million) among offensive linemen; Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys has the highest total value on his deal ($97.6 million).

Tunsil would seem to be operating from a position of power in negotiations with Houston. The Florida native was acquired, along with Kenny Stills and a fourth-round draft pick, by the Texans last September from the Miami Dolphins for a package that included two first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

The Texans likely don't want to let Tunsil walk as a free agent after giving up two significant future assets to acquire him. He's also coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance after starting all 14 games he played in 2019.