Watch Lakers' JaVale McGee Spoof 'The Bachelor' in Twitter Video

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

JaVale McGee is putting his imagination to work during the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus.

The Los Angeles Lakers center traded in a basketball for a rose in his spoof of The Bachelor:

McGee spliced himself into Bachelor footage from the most recent season starring Peter Weber. The end of the video reveals it to be an April Fools' joke, though McGee posted the video one day after April Fools' Day. Sneaky.

The 32-year-old actually has experience in artistic ventures off of the court. He helped Justin Bieber produce the track "Available" on his fifth studio album Changes, which was released on Feb. 14.