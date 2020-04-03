WWE WrestleMania 36: Becky vs. Shayna and Top Options to Main-Event Each Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The main event of any wrestling show is, invariably, the most important match on the card.

It is the match that leaves a lasting impression on the audience, determining whether the overall viewing experience was a good one or not. It can also underline the legacy of any given show and decide its place in the annals of WWE history.

Those sentiments are amplified at WrestleMania, where a lackluster main event can completely diminish the significance of a single Showcase of the Immortals. Look no further than WrestleMania 34.

With that in mind, these are the five matches announced for this year's Show of Shows that could headline either Saturday or Sunday's pay-per-view broadcast.