WWE WrestleMania 36: Becky vs. Shayna and Top Options to Main-Event Each CardApril 3, 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36: Becky vs. Shayna and Top Options to Main-Event Each Card
The main event of any wrestling show is, invariably, the most important match on the card.
It is the match that leaves a lasting impression on the audience, determining whether the overall viewing experience was a good one or not. It can also underline the legacy of any given show and decide its place in the annals of WWE history.
Those sentiments are amplified at WrestleMania, where a lackluster main event can completely diminish the significance of a single Showcase of the Immortals. Look no further than WrestleMania 34.
With that in mind, these are the five matches announced for this year's Show of Shows that could headline either Saturday or Sunday's pay-per-view broadcast.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
Try as hard as you might to argue differently but there is no Superstar who has been at the forefront of WWE programming more than Becky Lynch.
The Man has become the top star on WWE Raw, where she has reigned as women's champion and beaten all contenders over the past 12 months.
However, Lynch now faces the seemingly unstoppable Shayna Baszler, who tore through the competition at Elimination Chamber last month.
The Queen of Spades put Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka to sleep, barely breaking a sweat in what is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous matches in wrestling.
The story of the best vs. the baddest is one that will always hit home with audiences, leaving fans to guess whether the fiery redhead can overcome one more challenge to her throne or if Baszler will make short work of her, just as she has everyone else to this date.
Take into consideration the physical nature of their in-ring abilities, and you have a match with the necessary pieces to headline an event the magnitude of WrestleMania 36.
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
An epic comeback. An emotionally charged, intensely personal rivalry. Two Superstars with rich history as opponents and partners. Masterminds of the art of in-ring psychology.
All of the pieces are present in Edge and Randy Orton's Last Man Standing Match, with the exception of a championship between them.
If The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper do not headline one half of this two-night WrestleMania with the expertly constructed story they have crafted since the Royal Rumble in January, it will be due to that one missing ingredient to put it over the top.
It really is the only excuse for this match not serving as a main event this weekend.
Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns is out, so Braun Strowman is in the Universal Championship match with Goldberg, as reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
With The Big Dog withdrawing due to concerns regarding his already compromised immune system, any chance Goldberg had of competing in the very last match of WrestleMania 36 appeared to go out the window.
However, the veteran is still a big enough star and icon of the Monday Night Wars that he could well headline Night 1 of The Showcase of the Immortals against Strowman based on name alone.
With no real storyline reason for the match to happen—at least as of yet—it is hardly an ideal option, though.
Still, as we witnessed at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, WWE loves the spectacle of Goldberg. His entrance is awesome, his aura is undeniable, and he was a star at a time the company loves to relive through documentary after documentary.
Do not be surprised to see the makeshift match still manage to main-event one of the two nights this weekend.
Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Like Goldberg, The Undertaker's name and mystique alone are enough to warrant a main event spot on any show.
The Deadman's history at WrestleMania, including his 21-match win streak, is unlikely to be matched. And his legacy as the greatest outlaw in WWE history only enhances his stake in a marquee bout.
What really earns this weekend's Boneyard match against AJ Styles main event consideration is the storyline between them.
Styles poked at a sleeping giant, mocking Undertaker by calling him by his real name and evoking the name of his wife, Michelle McCool. His ballsy promo sparked a similar response from The Phenom, who appeared far closer to The American Badass than the supernatural character he has portrayed for the last 16 years.
The return of the no-nonsense veteran, coupled with the gimmick of the Boneyard match, makes the contest appealing to audiences. Whether it's enough to sway management to book it in a show-closing position is another question.
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
The consensus choice for main event of this year's show, thanks to the strength of Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman's stellar work in putting over the match, the WWE Championship match has everything company officials want for a marquee WrestleMania bout.
Royal Rumble winner McIntyre is riding a wave of momentum unlike any he has experienced. He has a rocket strapped to him and is headed to places he has been projected to go since being labeled "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon 11 years ago.
Brock Lesnar is a true box-office attraction. He is the most recognizable regular performer on the WWE roster and a wrestler with crossover appeal. He looks the part, works the part and, to quote ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, is a baaaaad man.
Bringing those together for what guarantees to be a physical, hard-hitting battle between a former UFC heavyweight champion and a determined Scot looking for his star-making moment creates intrigue before they even share the same ring.
Of all of the possible options, this feels like the surest thing.