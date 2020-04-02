Al Horford Donates $500K to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Dominican Republic, US

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford made a big contribution Thursday to aid coronavirus relief efforts.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Horford is donating $500,000 for use in his native Dominican Republic, as well as each region of the United States in which he has played basketball.

Those regions include Michigan (high school), Gainesville, Florida (college), and the cities of Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia, which are where he has played during his NBA career.

