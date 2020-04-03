2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Most Tantalizing Early-Round Prospects

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Whether it's the proper decision is a divisive topic, but the 2020 NFL draft is scheduled to happen as planned, starting April 23.

During this remarkably different year, the rumor mill is quieter than usual. Without pro days and individual workouts, the amount of information—and disinformation—has decreased. Not much has shifted a player's perceived draft stock since the NFL Scouting Combine in late February.

What hasn't changed, however, is the excitement of potential trades and predicting where the consensus top prospects will land.

2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

11. New York Jets: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from IND): WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

16. Atlanta Falcons: Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI): QB Jordan Love, Utah State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): S Grant Delpit, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from BUF): WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. New England Patriots: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. Minnesota Vikings: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): OT Josh Jones, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Austin Jackson, USC

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Perhaps the biggest question in the entire NFL draft is whether Tua Tagovailoa has recovered from a dislocated hip.

The answer is apparently a resounding yes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted all 32 team doctors could provide input on the exams they wanted to see conducted. Every team received the results, and Tagovailoa's representatives say he's fulfilled all medical obligations.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said, per Steve Wyche of NFL Network. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

Now quarterback-needy clubs—most notably the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers—have decide whether they need to trade up in the draft to select Tagovailoa.

In this particular mock, trades are not included. Miami has consequently has the first shot at Tagovailoa and takes him.

Still, it's safe to assume trade rumors—both true and false—will emerge soon. Washington, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants are in prime position to land extra picks if they can generate enough uncertainty at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

Miami or Los Angeles may feel compelled to trade up, particularly if they are not sold on Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Labeling him a linebacker is too simple.

While at Clemson, Isaiah Simmons played every position from defensive end to inside and outside linebacker to nickel corner and safety. His combination of athleticism and versatility is both exceptional and unique.

In 2019, Simmons racked up a team-high 102 tackles with 16 for loss and eight sacks. He also broke up seven passes, grabbed three interceptions and forced a fumble.

So where might he land?

Prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9, the Giants, Lions and Carolina Panthers are the most sensible spots. The major unknown is how much executives from those franchises are focused on Jeffrey Okudah, Derrick Brown or an offensive tackle. But if each of those front offices prioritizes a different position, Simmons should fall to Jacksonville.

And after trading Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell within the past year, the Jags sure could use a jolt to the defensive personnel.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.