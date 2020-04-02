Meyers Leonard on Playing Call of Duty over NBA 2K: 'I Play 2K in Real Life'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 4: Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat celebrates during the game against the Orlando Magic on March 4, 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Oscar Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Meyers Leonard has made his career in the game of basketball, but he has no interest in the virtual sport.

The Miami Heat center gave a succinct answer when asked why he's been playing Call of Duty over NBA 2K during his quarantine downtime.

"I play 2K in real life," Leonard said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Leonard has been part of several Call of Duty live streams during the NBA hiatus, as people throughout the United States follow stay-at-home orders. While he lost MVP honors to Ben Simmons in a six-on-six battle last month, Leonard had the best stats of any player and topped his hoops cohorts in a rematch earlier this week.

As for his fellow Association members, they appear to enjoy the virtual basketball world, as ESPN will broadcast a 16-player tournament featuring NBA players Friday.    

Video Play Button

Related

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson purchased the Illawarra Hawks, the NBL team LaMelo played on in Australia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    @EricPincus looks into the NBA's reported pay cuts and what alternatives might work ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Underrated Players This Season

    @danfavale ranks the overlooked stars of the 2019-20 season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Underrated Players This Season

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Greatest Trios in NBA History

    @AndrewDBailey lists the best Big Threes in NBA history

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Ranking the Greatest Trios in NBA History

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report