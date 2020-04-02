Meyers Leonard on Playing Call of Duty over NBA 2K: 'I Play 2K in Real Life'

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Meyers Leonard has made his career in the game of basketball, but he has no interest in the virtual sport.

The Miami Heat center gave a succinct answer when asked why he's been playing Call of Duty over NBA 2K during his quarantine downtime.

"I play 2K in real life," Leonard said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Leonard has been part of several Call of Duty live streams during the NBA hiatus, as people throughout the United States follow stay-at-home orders. While he lost MVP honors to Ben Simmons in a six-on-six battle last month, Leonard had the best stats of any player and topped his hoops cohorts in a rematch earlier this week.

As for his fellow Association members, they appear to enjoy the virtual basketball world, as ESPN will broadcast a 16-player tournament featuring NBA players Friday.