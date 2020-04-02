Rob Gronkowski Says 'Never Know' About NFL Return on 'Masked Singer' Video

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't completely rule out a return to the NFL during an appearance on Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

After Gronk was revealed as the white tiger, he commented on what the future could hold for him in football (beginning at 1:48):

When Jenny McCarthy asked if fans could expect to see Gronkowski's dance moves "back in the locker room soon," Gronk responded, "You never know."

After a nine-year career with the Pats that yielded five Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro nods and three Super Bowl titles, Gronkowski retired prior to the 2019 season.

The Patriots took a big step back offensively without him, as they failed to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs and were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Tennessee Titans.

Gronkowski's close friend, Tom Brady, shockingly decided to leave the Pats after 20 seasons and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Because of that, it is unclear if Gronk would opt to return to the Patriots or push to join another team if he does come out of retirement.

Gronk is still only 30, though injuries took a toll on him over the course of his career.

Also, Gronkowski is hosting WWE's WrestleMania 36 this weekend and appears to be in line for more work with WWE moving forward. With SummerSlam tentatively scheduled to take place in Boston, it stands to reason that Gronk could have his first official match at that show.

If wrestling is only a side project for him, however, perhaps the door is still open for an NFL return.