B/R Football Ranks: Big Transfers That Could Still Go Ahead This Year

This is going to be a strange summer. We don't know when the transfer window will open, when it will close or how heavily the coronavirus pandemic is going to affect the market.

There is a belief within the game that player valuations will take a hit. Many deals that were being lined up will collapse as clubs are forced to look at their finances more carefully.

Whenever the 2019/20 season ends, though, the market will reopen. And it will remain that way for a prolonged period, sources believe. We may even see a situation wherein the transfer market stays open through the opening months of next season.

With that in mind, we are taking a look at six strong transfer rumours for 2020 to judge how they might play out.

Expect It to Happen: Jack Grealish to Man United

Jack Grealish recently made an "embarrassed" apology for going around a friend's house just hours after making a public plea for people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, but trusted sources insist the moment will not lead United to turn to other targets.

All indications from B/R insiders around the club signal that the Aston Villa captain will continue to be a priority signing when the transfer window reopens and that United will probably get their man.

There has been some talk of £80 million being the trigger figure to get him, but it's expected that the price will be closer to £60 million.

Looking Likely: Jadon Sancho to Man United

Borussia Dortmund are being pretty firm on the fact that they want upwards of £100 million for exciting 20-year-old forward Jadon Sancho.

Nothing formal is happening in terms of a bid from United, but they continue to touch base regularly with Sancho's representatives, and every indication is that they will push to bring him back to Manchester.

United are ready to give him the No. 7 shirt and pay him £200,000 per week to help turn them into Premier League title contenders again. Sancho wants to be competing at the top level, however, so UFEA Champions League qualification could be imperative.

If you take the league table as it is and presume Manchester City's ban from European competition is upheld, United will take the fourth Champions League spot anyway.

Negotiation Needed: Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich still want to sign Leroy Sane, according to B/R sources, and the player himself has been very keen on the prospect of moving.

In normal circumstances, this deal was expected to accelerate in April, and Bayern were confident a deal would be tied up by the end of the season.

But things have obviously changed over the past few weeks, so the precise finances that were going to be discussed are now a grey area.

Bayern will still try to sign the winger, but he might not be offered the same terms as before—which could give Manchester City one more chance to make him a new offer to stay in the Premier League.

Watch Out For: Moussa Dembele to Chelsea

The Blues have been in pole position to sign Moussa Dembele, convincing Lyon to put them first when it comes to negotiating a transfer for the summer.

The message out of France is that a £60 million deal is in the offing and that all parties were ready to move forward with talks.

There will be questions on Chelsea's side about whether they could now get the player for less, but they remain keen and have a healthy transfer budget thanks to selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer.

Sources told B/R that Chelsea are also in the market for a goalkeeper, a left-back and a wide forward, so now we need to discover what their priority will be.

Still Hope: Timo Werner to Liverpool

Timo Werner is up for grabs at around £53 million and should still hold value in a market everyone is going to struggle to get a grip on.

RB Leipzig sources remain adamant that no formal bid has landed for the player, so they are working on the assumption he will remain with them. Werner is contracted until 2023, but his get-out clause does make things interesting.

Liverpool have long been viewed as his most likely landing spot, but they are not pursuing any deals as they wait to see how COVID-19 leaves the football landscape.

Despite that, this deal might still go ahead and may even be seen as good business for the German club at such an uncertain economic time.

Needs a Lifeline: Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal

Arsenal have been scouting RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano closely and know he is keen on a move to a bigger club ahead of next season.

His valuation before the enforced break was around £50 million, but it is thought that figure will drop slightly. Leipzig have been preparing to replace him, mainly because the player's contract expires in 2021, so this year would be a good time to cash in.

However, Arsenal are not looking at progressing with any deals as they want to see out the pandemic before assessing where they are at.

A new route for Upamecano out of Leipzig could be needed unless Arsenal find a smart way to make the purchase.

