Giants' Larry Baer Announces Team Will Give Additional $700k to Stadium Workers

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and the team's owners and executives will reportedly give an additional $700,000 for stadium workers as the league remains on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports reported the news and clarified the $700,000 is in addition to the $1 million Major League Baseball already announced each team will give workers who depend on the income generated from games throughout the season.

The league, along with the majority of the sports world, is on pause during the pandemic and will look to start its season at some point in the summer. Commissioner Rob Manfred said on a March 25 appearance on SportsCenter he was hoping to start a modified spring training in May.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in mid-March on MLB's decision to provide $30 million total to workers and shared Manfred's statement:

"The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love."

Pavlovic explained the Giants' additional money will go to approximately 2,600 employees in two categories.

The first is for event-based employees who work for a third party and handle things such as food during games, who will receive one-time grants of $500. The second is for event-based staffers such as ushers and security guards, who will receive $100 to $250 per month, depending on the length of their tenure.

"They are in many ways, in our view, really the backbone of what we're doing," Baer said. "They're the people that work hard, work diligently and serve our fans, which is the lifeblood of our sport and our business. Without games, obviously many of them will encounter hardship."

Full-time Giants employees are all working from home and remain employed by the team.

This comes after Passan reported MLB agreed to pay all minor league players $400 per week through at least the end of May while their seasons are on hiatus as well.

The league and the players association also reached an agreement that covers contingency plans for things such as service time in the case of a canceled season, changes to the draft, changes to the international signing period and signing bonus values, among others.