Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thinks COVID-19 Circulated During Super Bowl 54

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday, said he believes the coronavirus was circulating in the state during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

"The fact of the matter is, as we got into February, this thing was circulating. I think it was circulating during the Super Bowl. As you've been able to get more testing in Miami, you've been able to identify cases," DeSantis said Tuesday.

Super Bowl LIV was held in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2 and was a major tourist attraction given the events that span the entire weekend. More than 200,000 people visited South Florida during Super Bowl weekend.

The state of Florida has nearly 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 2,000 in Miami-Dade county. One hundred and one people have died in the state, including seven from Miami-Dade.

DeSantis has taken criticism for his handling of the pandemic, most notably for his refusal to close beaches in the state during spring break and for waiting weeks to issue a stay-at-home order.