Browns' Denzel Ward to Pay Biggest Expense for 21 Unemployed Cleveland Residents

Browns' Denzel Ward to Pay Biggest Expense for 21 Unemployed Cleveland ResidentsApril 1, 2020
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward announced he plans to pay for a large expense for 21 unemployed Cleveland residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:
Make Them Know Your Name @MTKYN_
We’re here to help 21 of our neighbors who have taken a direct hit from the COVID-19 crisis. Denzel wants to take the burden of 1 big payment off your hands this month- rent, mortgage, groceries… we got you. Click the link in our bio to fill out the form and tell us your story. https://t.co/geD0nHv9lU
"It's unique for me because the community I'm fortunate enough to play for is the community that helped raise me my entire life," Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "So to help your neighbors in a time when they might be struggling is just a no-brainer."
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
