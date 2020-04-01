Browns' Denzel Ward to Pay Biggest Expense for 21 Unemployed Cleveland Residents

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward scores on a 61-yard interception return during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward announced he plans to pay for a large expense for 21 unemployed Cleveland residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:

"It's unique for me because the community I'm fortunate enough to play for is the community that helped raise me my entire life," Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "So to help your neighbors in a time when they might be struggling is just a no-brainer." 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

 

