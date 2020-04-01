Seth Rollins: WWE Will 'Recollect' After WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Seth Rollins enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins implied WWE could reset a bit following WrestleMania 36 as it considers its next step amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wish I had more answers," Rollins said to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina. "I wish I knew what was the right thing to do. After WrestleMania, we're gonna recollect and see where we're gonna go from here."

WrestleMania is set to air over Saturday and Sunday nights.

WWE had to move the event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando because of the pandemic. The promotion has continued to run its weekly shows from the Performance Center as well in an empty arena.

Even maintaining that limited traveling schedule will be difficult for the foreseeable future. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday. People in the state are instructed to remain at their homes unless they need to complete essential business.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported WWE "would reconsider taking a break post Mania" if DeSantis made a formal announcement to limit travel within Florida.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, WWE has already filmed the April 6 edition of Raw and April 8 edition of NXT. If the promotion hasn't announced anything by then, SmackDown on April 10 will likely provide a guide for what to expect going forward.

