Eli Manning Thanks Hospital Workers for COVID-19 Efforts in Video Message

"When everybody else in the world is being asked to stay at home and sit back and do nothing, you've been asked to step up, and you're doing that in every way. So we cannot thank you enough, and just want you to know how much we all appreciate what you're doing to the benefit of so many others. So please stay safe, stay healthy and God bless."

New York state has been the central hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, particularly in New York City. More than half of the 200,000-plus confirmed cases in the U.S. are either in New York or New Jersey.