Eli Manning Thanks Hospital Workers for COVID-19 Efforts in Video Message

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning walks away from the podium after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning sent a video to hospital workers at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, thanking them for their service amid the coronavirus pandemic:

"Hi, Eli Manning here, and I just wanted to give a special call out to all the caregivers and really the entire health care team at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Thank you so much for everything you're doing. We read about it every day, and your selflessness, your determination, your willingness to act and go above and beyond was expected, and honestly maybe is what was even called for, to help out New York and so many people.

"When everybody else in the world is being asked to stay at home and sit back and do nothing, you've been asked to step up, and you're doing that in every way. So we cannot thank you enough, and just want you to know how much we all appreciate what you're doing to the benefit of so many others. So please stay safe, stay healthy and God bless."

New York state has been the central hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, particularly in New York City. More than half of the 200,000-plus confirmed cases in the U.S. are either in New York or New Jersey.

 

