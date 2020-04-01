Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson Announces He's Declaring for 2020 NBA Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 1, 2020

COLUMBUS, OHIO - FEBRUARY 15: Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes smiles during their game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Value City Arena on February 15, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Ohio State junior big man Kaleb Wesson has officially declared for 2020 NBA draft and will sign an agent "to help with this process":

The 6'9", 270-pounder averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.5 minutes across 31 starts for the No. 19 Buckeyes. Wesson was Ohio State's leading scorer and rebounder. 

Wesson previously entered the 2019 draft before ultimately deciding to return to Ohio State for his junior campaign.

Wesson's decision to hire an agent does not eliminate his eligibility to return for his senior season in 2020-21.

"He'll definitely test the waters, but he's going to maintain his eligibility based upon information because it's just so unknown," Keith Wesson, Kaleb's father, told the Columbus Dispatch (h/t Buckeyes Wire). "There may not be any opportunities to increase your value from the standpoint of workouts and combines and really solidify your position."

He added that the complications sports are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic "definitely increases" his son's chances of returning to Ohio State:

"Nobody knows anything. We’ve talked to several different agents through the process of interviewing and literally none of them know anything. They say the draft is going to be moved back. They don’t know when or if combines or workouts are going to happen or even if the combine will happen."

The NBA's early entrant eligibility deadline is April 26, and the withdrawal deadline is set for 5 p.m. ET on June 15. The draft is scheduled for June 25.

Video Play Button

Wesson was named 2019-20 second-team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches.

