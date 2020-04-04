Predicting 2021 NBA All-Stars Means Making Room for Zion, Ja

1 of 12

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

There's a real argument that Beal should have made the 2020 game over Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo or Domantas Sabonis, but coaches picked players from winning teams (sometimes two of them) over Beal's outstanding stat line.

He is averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game and splitting at .455/.353/.842 this season. Beal's numbers should dip a bit with the return of John Wall, but a better overall Wizards team will help make this his third All-Star appearance.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Being the No. 1 option on a top-four team in a conference is almost a guaranteed All-Star selection, and the Miami Heat should once again be near the top as Butler serves as the alpha.

Some stars' returns from injury may keep Bam Adebayo from a second straight appearance, but Butler will once again represent Miami.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid has been named a starter in all three of his career All-Star Games, a streak that ends in 2021.

He's arguably the best all-around center in the NBA, and his combination of scoring, rebounding, passing and rim protection will still earn him a spot from the coaches.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

When equipped with two healthy legs, Oladipo has been an All-Star in Indiana.

While Domantas Sabonis represented the Pacers this season as Oladipo recovered from a ruptured quad tendon, expect the 2013 No. 2 overall pick to return to his All-Star form by next season.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

A starter this year, Siakam finds himself moved to the reserves but should still be considered an All-Star lock.

The Raptors may lose Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in free agency, meaning Siakam's numbers should only increase from the 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals he's posting now.

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Simmons is a media favorite, finishing third among East backcourt players despite being ranked fourth by the players and eighth by fans this year.

If he adds a reliable three-point shot, expect the fan vote to skyrocket enough to put him close to starter status.

Fred VanVleet, Detroit Pistons

A free-agency and All-Star prediction here, as VanVleet makes his first appearance as a member of the Pistons under former head coach Dwane Casey.

VanVleet is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals and shooting 38.8 percent from three for the Raptors this season despite posting a usage rate (22.0 percent) that is tied for just 109th.

As the starting point guard on a Pistons team with few other offensive options, VanVleet will see his numbers soar.