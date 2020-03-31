NFL to Air Playoff Game on Nickelodeon as Part of New Expanded Format

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Rob Gronkowski gets slimed during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019/Getty Images

For the first time since the legendary Battle for Chocolate Milk, football is coming back to Nickelodeon.

The NFL announced Tuesday that, as part of its playoff expansion, one postseason game will be broadcast on Nickelodeon and tailored to a younger audience. 

No further announcements were made on the contents of the broadcast. The NFL will move to seven teams in each conference making the postseason beginning with the 2020 season. There will be three Wild Card games Saturday, Jan. 9 and another three Sunday, Jan. 10.

Since we have no further details regarding the Nickelodeon broadcast, here are a few ideas from a millennial who hasn't watched the channel in nearly two decades:

  • Arnold and his football head must be involved
  • Show highlights from other classic Nickelodeon football moments
  • Another repeat of The Bubble Bowl, please
  • Winning coach gets a Gatorade bath, losing coach gets slimed
  • Bring back Doug. This isn't so much a football suggestion, but, like, just do it.

Here is to hoping that the NFL and Nickelodeon take note and we get to hear "Bangin on a Trashcan" at halftime. 

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Approves Playoff Expansion

    Owners vote to add an extra playoff team per conference after the 2020 season (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Approves Playoff Expansion

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady to Wear No. 12 with Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady to Wear No. 12 with Bucs

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Expected to Release 2020 Schedule by May 9

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Expected to Release 2020 Schedule by May 9

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Cam 👀

    New England is one of five teams we think Newton could choose in free agency. Ranking his best fits 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Landing Spots for Cam 👀

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report