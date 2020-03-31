NFL to Air Playoff Game on Nickelodeon as Part of New Expanded Format

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019/Getty Images

For the first time since the legendary Battle for Chocolate Milk, football is coming back to Nickelodeon.

The NFL announced Tuesday that, as part of its playoff expansion, one postseason game will be broadcast on Nickelodeon and tailored to a younger audience.

No further announcements were made on the contents of the broadcast. The NFL will move to seven teams in each conference making the postseason beginning with the 2020 season. There will be three Wild Card games Saturday, Jan. 9 and another three Sunday, Jan. 10.

Since we have no further details regarding the Nickelodeon broadcast, here are a few ideas from a millennial who hasn't watched the channel in nearly two decades:

Arnold and his football head must be involved

Show highlights from other classic Nickelodeon football moments

Another repeat of The Bubble Bowl, please

Winning coach gets a Gatorade bath, losing coach gets slimed

Bring back Doug. This isn't so much a football suggestion, but, like, just do it.

Here is to hoping that the NFL and Nickelodeon take note and we get to hear "Bangin on a Trashcan" at halftime.