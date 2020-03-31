Athletic Director: 'We Will Be F--ked' If 2020 CFB Season Is Canceled

Don Wright/Associated Press

Brett McMurphy of Stadium spoke with most of the 130 FBS athletic directors about the possibility of COVID-19 preventing a full 2020 college football season.

"If there's no season, we will be f--ked," one anonymous athletic director told McMurphy, while another said having no season "would be devastating."

McMurphy relayed nearly one-fifth of the FBS athletic directors asked "believe there is at least a 50 percent chance" of an abbreviated 2020 college football season happening.

A more extensive look into the survey:

"In a survey conducted by Stadium, all 130 FBS athletic directors were asked to rank their optimism on the upcoming season being played from '1' (will not be played) to '10' (definitely will be played). Of the 130 ADs contacted during the past week, 112 participated in the anonymous survey.

"None of the ADs gave lower than a '5' ranking (meaning a 50/50 chance there is no season). However, several admitted they probably provided a higher-numbered response because they wanted to remain positive and optimistic about having the season."

Spring football has been canceled across the country, and subsequent adjustments are already anticipated:

Bjork also told Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News that he could not "comprehend" playing next season's games in empty stadiums.

"You have financing related to that based on ticket sales and advertising and suite sales and donations," he said. "So the whole model rises and falls based on football. If there's no spectators maybe we can play, but if there's no spectators, the economics just don't work. That's what we have to focus on is that long-term picture."

Some coaches, such as Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall, are preparing as if a delayed season or canceled season is inevitable.