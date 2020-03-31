Kamaru Usman: 'Fraud' and 'Phony' Jorge Masvidal Rejected UFC 249 Fight

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman has called out Jorge Masvidal for supposedly not wanting to fight with the main event of UFC 249 in jeopardy.

The UFC welterweight champion accused Masvidal of being a "fraud" and a "phony" in a video posted on Instagram (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin):



“Last week, obviously, I had an inclination that the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson] fight was in jeopardy because Khabib had gone out of the country thinking that the fight was going to take place out of the country, due to the fact that we have closed all our commissions here,” Usman explained. “So he went out, unfortunately now he’s stuck out. Because they’re closing the borders, people can’t come in and what not.

“I did what I needed to do. I knew there was a ton of guys on this card, a lot of guys that aren’t making that much money and haven’t fought in a long, long time and they needed to fight. So you know what I did? I called Dana White and I said ‘Dana, you know what, I want to save that event, I want Masvidal.’ Word for word. I swore on everything. Texted Dana, said I want Masvidal, I’m going to save this event.”

