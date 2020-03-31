Bucs Announce Tom Brady Will Wear No. 12 Jersey; Chris Godwin Switches to No. 14

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

TB12 lives on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Chris Godwin will give up his No. 12 jersey to Tom Brady:

Godwin had worn No. 12 since the Bucs used a third-round draft pick on him in 2017, while Brady has worn it while building a legendary career with the New England Patriots for 20 years.

According to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, Godwin did not ask for anything in exchange for No. 12:

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on March 21 that Brady did not initially request for Godwin to give him No. 12 after signing a two-year contract with the Bucs in free agency:

"Brady never asked for control of the offense. He knew that [head coach Bruce] Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and special assistant Tom Moore would collaborate with him on game plans. He didn't ask for any specific players to join him. He didn't even ask to wear No. 12, which for the moment belongs to Godwin.

"In fact, there was only one request Brady had after he had signed: He wanted the phone numbers of all his new Bucs teammates."

Godwin told Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips that he would gladly give his number to the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer, though:

"My phone has been blowing up over the last 24 hours—on Twitter, Instagram, like phone calls, text messages—people just asking me the same question. ... We haven't talked about it yet. We talked briefly, but hadn't mentioned that at all, but obviously, if he doesn't want it or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely gonna keep it.

"But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you've got to kind of lean into that respect."

Godwin did not have another number that meant as much to him as 12:

But the 24-year-old is ready to start a new chapter with No. 14:

Brady brings an unprecedented pedigree with him to Tampa to try to help the team get to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years:

Having receivers Godwin and Mike Evans, who each recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards last season, as well as tight end O.J. Howard will certainly help make the transition smooth for Brady.