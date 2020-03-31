Bucs Fan Ace Davis Supports Tom Brady Contract After Viral Deflategate Project

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Ace Davis, an 11-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, is making amends with Tom Brady after he based his school science fair project on the New England Patriots' 2014 Deflategate cheating scandal last year:

"I don't think that Tom Brady was all in it," Davis told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "But [head coach] Bill Belichick, I think he made up the plan, and then Tom Brady went through with it. I think it was more on Bill Belichick than Tom Brady. But Tom Brady, he has a bigger name."

"I kept telling my son, 'This is gonna come back to haunt you one day,'" Jennie Davis, Ace's mom, told Laine. "And here ya go. It didn't take very long. It's completely karma."

Brady left New England after 20 years and six Super Bowl championships to sign with the Bucs on a two-year contract earlier this month. Ace previously had a rivalry with his cousins, Mason and Maddox, because of how much they love the Patriots, but now he will give the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer "a shot."

"And if he starts winning games? Woooooo! I'm gonna be bragggginnnnng," Ace continued. "People at school, they're all like, 'Your team sucks' and all that stuff. Ima come back at 'em, 'Now what team sucks?' Well, they don't really make fun of me. It's just kind of like a joke. But I'm pretty sure my cousins are gonna make fun of me about it."

The NFL investigated the Patriots for their alleged use of deflated footballs during the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts, which New England won 45-7.

It was found that all 11 footballs used by the Pats in the game were "underinflated," and Brady was suspended for four games while the Patriots lost $1 million and two draft picks.

The Bucs and Pats are not scheduled to face each other in 2020, but Super Bowl LV will be played at Tampa's Raymond Jones Stadium.