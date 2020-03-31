Lakers Rumors: LA 'More Likely' to Re-Sign Dwight Howard Than DeMarcus Cousins

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Given the resurgence Dwight Howard has enjoyed this season, the eight-time All-Star could be back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21.

On the latest episode of his ESPN podcast (h/t Aegir Svensson of TalkBasket.net), Brian Windhorst says the Lakers are more likely to re-sign Howard than attempt to bring back DeMarcus Cousins.

The Lakers signed Cousins to a one-year deal in July, but his campaign ended Aug. 15 when he tore his ACL during a preseason workout.

Howard, who played with four teams in the previous four seasons, was among a number of veteran centers brought in to work out for the Lakers. He signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal to return to Los Angeles on Aug. 26.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, when Howard agreed to the deal, members of the Lakers organization told him "you'll be gone" if he caused any disruption.

Since joining the Lakers, Howard has earned high marks for his performance as a player and teammate.

"He's accepted his role, and he's thrived in it. He hasn't had any excuses or anything, and like I said, we're just happy to have him as part of this club," LeBron James said in January, per Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen. "He's a great teammate, and I'm just so excited for his success this year."

Playing primarily off the bench, Howard is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds, with a career-high 73.2 shooting percentage in 62 games.