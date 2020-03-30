Giants' Blake Martinez: Packers Didn't Value ILBs as Much as Other Teams in FA

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The New York Giants officially welcomed linebacker Blake Martinez, who agreed to terms with Big Blue on a three-year contract reportedly worth $30 million earlier this month, on Monday.

Martinez gave insight into where negotiations fell apart with the Green Bay Packers during a conference call on Monday:

"I think the way they value the inside linebacker position especially in that defense, it wasn’t as valued as other places I guess in my opinion. Overall, it was one of the things where they offered me, and we were just in different wavelengths on where I valued myself and where they valued it. At the end of the day, it was one of the decisions that had to be made on both sides. It's a business and right now I am extremely happy where I am and can't wait to start playing for the Giants and finally get into the facility."

The 26-year-old also disclosed what made New York so appealing to him in free agency:

The Giants hired Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator in January. He previously coached Martinez as the Packers' linebackers/running coordinator in 2018.

Green Bay used a fourth-round pick on Martinez in the 2016 NFL draft.

