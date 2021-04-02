5-Star SG Prospect Trevor Keels Commits to Duke over Virginia, Villanova

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Dynamic shooting guard Trevor Keels committed to Duke on Friday, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi:

Keels is the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 20 player overall in 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports evaluated the Fairfax, Virginia, native in September and compared him to Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris.

"Tremendous physical strength for a shooting guard," Meyer wrote. "Has length as well. Highly competitive with an impressive basketball IQ. Plays a power game but can score from all three levels. Solid ball handler. Good passer. Has strength to be a better rebounder. Solid defender."

Harris is a solid contributor for Denver, and Duke will be thrilled if Keels resembles the version of Harris that was a star at Michigan State. He was a first-team All-Big Ten player and Big Ten All-Defensive team player in 2014 while averaging 16.7 points per game.

Keels represented Team Takeover in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and Peach Jam over the spring and summer in 2019. In 13 games, he averaged 10.9 points and 2.0 assists. He also shot 47.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Keels was already on the radar of power programs across the country when Paul VI Catholic High School played IMG Academy, the second-ranked team nationally, in December 2019. His stock climbed even higher after he dropped 25 points in a 67-56 victory.

The 6'5" guard spotted up for deep three-pointers against IMG, proving he isn't afraid of the bright lights and big stage.

He delivered a three from beyond what would be the NBA arc in the final seconds of regulation later that month against Archbishop Wood, too, as Paul VI Catholic came back from a 16-point deficit to force overtime.

The Panthers eventually won after seven overtimes.

Keels shared a backcourt with Jeremy Roach, the No. 4 point guard in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2020. That undoubtedly allowed him some offensive freedom as teams focused on Roach, but his ability to stand out as much as he did speaks to his talent level.

He will be a lot of fun to watch at the next level.

Keels will follow his former teammate to Durham since Roach signed with the Blue Devils ahead of the 2020-21 season. Should Roach return for his sophomore season, Duke could have a potent guard combo.

Keels also adds to an incoming class that already included a pair of 5-star recruits, center Paolo Banchero and small forward AJ Griffin.