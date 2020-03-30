Video: Roman Reigns Confirms Exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 01: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)
Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns confirmed he removed himself from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. 

Reigns addressed speculation about his availability in a video on Instagram (h/t WrestleZone):

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri) reported on Friday Braun Strowman wrestled Goldberg in Reigns' place.

WWE didn't address the change on the most recent episode of SmackDown last Friday. Triple H even delivered a brief promo on the match:

The promotion teased a face-to-face encounter between Reigns and Goldberg on the upcoming SmackDown, one night before WrestleMania 36. Perhaps Reigns will be upfront about his justification, or WWE could weave his removal into a new storyline.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported the four-time world champion "didn't feel comfortable" continuing to wrestle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns surrendered the Universal Championship in October 2018, announcing he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years prior and that the disease had returned. He returned to Raw in February 2019, confirming his leukemia was in remission.

WWE was forced to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando because of the pandemic.

Video Play Button

Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon told Variety was putting its employees through "extensive testing and screening" before they'd be cleared to work.

Related

    Video: Roman Reigns Confirms Exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Video: Roman Reigns Confirms Exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    • The Rock talks Stone Cold Rivalry • McIntyre hypes Mania match with Lesnar • New AEW Being The Elite video

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Rock Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore 👀

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Rock Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Preview

    Brock headlines last show before WrestleMania ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report