Video: Roman Reigns Confirms Exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns confirmed he removed himself from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg.

Reigns addressed speculation about his availability in a video on Instagram (h/t WrestleZone):

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri) reported on Friday Braun Strowman wrestled Goldberg in Reigns' place.

WWE didn't address the change on the most recent episode of SmackDown last Friday. Triple H even delivered a brief promo on the match:

The promotion teased a face-to-face encounter between Reigns and Goldberg on the upcoming SmackDown, one night before WrestleMania 36. Perhaps Reigns will be upfront about his justification, or WWE could weave his removal into a new storyline.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported the four-time world champion "didn't feel comfortable" continuing to wrestle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns surrendered the Universal Championship in October 2018, announcing he had been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years prior and that the disease had returned. He returned to Raw in February 2019, confirming his leukemia was in remission.

WWE was forced to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando because of the pandemic.

Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon told Variety was putting its employees through "extensive testing and screening" before they'd be cleared to work.