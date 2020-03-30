Augusta National Donates $2M to Coronavirus Testing, Relief Efforts

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Augusta National Golf Club is donating $2 million to aid coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

"It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region," club chairman Fred Ridley said (h/t ESPN's Bob Harig). "We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years."

Augusta National postponed the 2020 Masters earlier this month to limit the spread of COVID-19. The PGA Tour also canceled its events through May 10, and PGA of America postponed the PGA Championship.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, doctors have confirmed 2,809 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, and 87 people have died from the disease.

Half of Augusta National's donation will be distributed to Augusta University to help make coronavirus testing more widely available. The Augusta Chronicle's Tom Corwin reported March 19 the university was planning to increase its testing capacity from 72 to 300 tests per day.

The CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will receive the other half of the donation. The fund was created by United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA to aid nonprofits and at-risk citizens in the region.