Matthew Slater on Patriots After Tom Brady's Exit: 'We're Not the Victims Here'

The New England Patriots have a Tom Brady-sized hole to fill at quarterback, but don't expect the team to take the 2020 season lying down.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater spoke to reporters Monday, noting that expectations in New England won't change despite Brady's departure.

"I don't think the goals change at all. I don't think the standards change at all...We're not the victims here. You don't have time to waste any season in the NFL," Slater said.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers earlier this month, ending his 20-year run with the Patriots. Slater has been with the franchise since 2008, earning eight Pro Bowl and six All-Pro selections as a special teamer. His leadership on special teams has arguably been every bit as vital as Brady's on offense.

Slater signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots earlier this month.

"A lot of our identity over the last 20 years has been centered on him. Any time you transition from a player like that, it's a tall task. There's a lot of emotions involved," Slater told reporters, adding he feels the team will be "OK" from a leadership perspective.

While Slater's toeing the company line here, the buck now stops with Bill Belichick and Belichick alone. The Patriots have been "Belichick and Brady's" team for the last two decades. Countless franchises have learned the hard way how difficult it can be to remain competitive after a franchise quarterback leaves.

The Patriots have done next to nothing to address the issue under center and appear likely to hand the job to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, barring a change. The drop off here is inherent, but there were many who doubted when Belichick made the call 20 years ago to move on from Drew Bledsoe in favor of Brady.