Kobe Bryant's Towel from Final Lakers Game Sells for $33K to Fan David Kohler

The towel Kobe Bryant draped across his shoulders while making a speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans at Staples Center following his final career game reportedly sold at an auction for more than $30,000.

Amanda Jackson of CNN reported the news, noting David Kohler submitted the winning bid of $33,077.16 for the towel and two tickets from that game.

Jackson noted this isn't the first time the Body Armor towel Bryant wore has sold at an auction. A fan grabbed it off his shoulders as he left the court and sold it in a 2016 auction for $8,365 before the new owner reached out to Iconic Auctions in February to resell it.

Kohler, who the report says has the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world that features a middle school yearbook Bryant signed, won the latest auction.

The famous speech that Bryant punctuated with a "Mamba out" sign-off came after the final game of his legendary career. He scored 60 points and took over in crunch time of a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz in a fitting send-off in front of the roaring Lakers fans.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.