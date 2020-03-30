Kobe Bryant's Towel from Final Lakers Game Sells for $33K to Fan David Kohler

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles lakers gestures while addressing the fans following his final game as a Laker in their season-ending NBA western division matchup aginst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, California on April 13, 2016, where the Lakers defeated the Jazz 101-96. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

The towel Kobe Bryant draped across his shoulders while making a speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans at Staples Center following his final career game reportedly sold at an auction for more than $30,000.

Amanda Jackson of CNN reported the news, noting David Kohler submitted the winning bid of $33,077.16 for the towel and two tickets from that game.

Jackson noted this isn't the first time the Body Armor towel Bryant wore has sold at an auction. A fan grabbed it off his shoulders as he left the court and sold it in a 2016 auction for $8,365 before the new owner reached out to Iconic Auctions in February to resell it.

Kohler, who the report says has the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world that features a middle school yearbook Bryant signed, won the latest auction.

The famous speech that Bryant punctuated with a "Mamba out" sign-off came after the final game of his legendary career. He scored 60 points and took over in crunch time of a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz in a fitting send-off in front of the roaring Lakers fans.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA Stars Sorted in Hogwarts Houses 🧙‍♂️

    Open to see where all your players get sorted in peak NBA Reddit content

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Stars Sorted in Hogwarts Houses 🧙‍♂️

    DonyeWest
    via reddit

    Shaq Explains 'Tiger King' Cameo

    Lakers legend says he's not friends with Joe Exotic after appearing in the Netflix documentary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shaq Explains 'Tiger King' Cameo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Melo to the Knicks. Harden to the Rockets. Our writer grades some of the biggest trades since 2010 ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020 Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report