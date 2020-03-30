The Rock Talks Stone Cold Rivalry, McIntyre Hypes Lesnar and New AEW BTE Video

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Rock Talks Mutual Respect with Stone Cold

No two Superstars were more important to the Attitude Era than The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. While Austin's neck injuries shortened his career, the pair were still able to work several beloved programs, concluding with Austin's final match at WrestleMania 19.

In an Instagram Live session, Rock spoke about their rivalry and shared the final moment they had together in the ring.

"I hit him with three Rock Bottoms—I believe it was three Rock Bottoms—appropriately that's what you need to beat 'The Rattlesnake,'" Rock said, per Wrestling Inc. "You can actually see me as I sit up and he's laying there—in front of everybody—and I whisper to him, 'I thank you so much for everything that you have done for me.' And I said, 'I love you,' and I heard him say, 'I love you, too.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock revealed that Austin, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan comprised three of his four Mount Rushmore selections in wrestling history.

Austin and Rock have long been publicly complimentary of one another as two of the greatest in the sport, with both also having success outside the ring since leaving the business. While many so-called rivals of the past have had heat with one another (see: Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart), it's noteworthy that neither Rock nor Austin ever let egos get in the way of their working relationship.

McIntyre Praises Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has his share of critics in the wrestling business, many of whom have opined over his part-time schedule.

Drew McIntyre does not appear to be one of the full-timers with any bitterness. In an interview with Scott Felstead of the Mirror, McIntyre praised Lesnar for his in-ring ability and business acumen.

"Inside the ring, there's nobody like him… that sense of danger and unpredictability," Drew said of Lesnar. "When Brock's out there, you just don't know what's going to happen. Like everybody knows, he's a very dangerous man, and we've seen some of the things he's done in matches like picking people up with one arm and throwing people around like a sack of potatoes. Look, anything can happen when Brock's out there in the ring and I love that sense of danger because it is my style.

"You know, being so aggressive, and hard-hitting, which some people don't like, but that's Brock's style too. Brock as a person, outside of the ring, I was very blown away. Clearly, he's a very smart businessman, just because of the way his career has panned out, but just hearing him talk, you know? And his IQ for wrestling, and for how to portray yourself as a top draw performer, is just through the roof. I've been learning a lot just being around Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman."

McIntyre is slated to go one-on-one with Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. The match has already been taped at a closed set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What was expected to be a crowning achievement in McIntyre's career has been overshadowed by the virus that has the world at a standstill. McIntyre showed no bitterness over the loss of the moment in the interview and seemed proud to be sharing the stage with Lesnar.

Watch "Being the Elite" Episode 197

1. Please stay at home.

2. Please watch this video of Adam Page staying at home and watching Tiger King. It, like Tiger King, is very much worth your time.