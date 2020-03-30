The Rock Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

If you're building a wrestling Mount Rushmore, there's a solid argument to be made for including The Rock. He's one of the two or three greatest promos in history, wrestled with a charisma that had fans hanging on his every strike and only had a career shortened because he left to become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

When it comes to Rock's own personal Mount Rushmore, though, he can only come up with three, along with a host of others for the fourth spot.

"My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' Steve Austin," Rock said during an Instagram Live Q&A, per Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc. "That fourth person, I always kind of keep blank because I vacillate back and forth between 'Nature Boy' Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy 'Macho Man' Savage, Dusty Rhodes."

That list of three is about as close to ironclad locks as one can get. Hogan's racist comments have turned off many fans, but he's undeniably the biggest star in wrestling history—perhaps more responsible than any person, save Vince McMahon, for the popularity of wrestling in the United States. Flair is the consummate pro wrestler and to many the GOAT for his combination of mic skills, in-ring classics and longevity.

Austin and Rock defined the Attitude Era, pushing WWE to heights it has not seen in the two decades since.

He added:

"You always want to pick people who have had the most impact on the wrestling business, who have moved the bottom line, but also, most importantly, they just have this intangible, this X-factor, where they can connect with the crowd and connect with an audience. And the bottom line is with those three individuals that I mentioned—Hogan, Austin and Flair—they really moved the company's bottom line. They moved the NWA's bottom line, the WWF and the WWE's bottom line. In terms of drawing power, these were the biggest draws in the history of professional wrestling, and that's all that matters."

Rock said he considers himself "on the back of Mount Rushmore," which is a bit of humility downplaying his impact.