Sean Payton Breaks Down Saints Plays on Twitter; Tags Jerry Rice, Alvin Kamara

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Fans were able to get an inside look at the New Orleans Saints playbook Sunday as head coach Sean Payton broke down some plays on Twitter. 

Initially responding to a post about play designs out of an empty backfield, Payton showcased some of his plays to get the ball to Saints stars Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara:

He also noted a concept that Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice "mastered" in his day:

Just for good measure, Payton explained his code of "sandwich terms" for tight end splits, including Quiznos and Jimmy Johns.

"I quickly drew [one] up on paper and took a picture of one of our plays. Posted it, then just continued," Payton told Mike Triplett of ESPN.

The thread was likely an informative one for fans...and possibly for opposing coaches, too.

