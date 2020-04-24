Cameron Dantzler NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Michael Chang/Getty Images

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

STRENGTHS

—Long, press cornerback who was one of few players to control LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

—Strong at the line and can hold his own in press no matter the size of receiver he's facing.

—Smart, instinctive player who won't be fooled by misdirection behind the line of scrimmage or double moves in routes.

—Click-and-close to come out of his zone; smooth and immediate break on the ball.

—Has the height (6'2") and length (30⅝" arms) to play on the outside and run against WR1s.

—Will go up and attack the ball at the high point.

WEAKNESSES

—Lack of speed shows up on tape and was an issue at the combine with a 4.64-second 40.

—Put on weight for the combine and still weighed only 188 pounds; ability to add and maintain positive weight will be key.

—Has never met a receiver he didn't want to grab and hang onto at the route stem; will need to rework his coverage technique at the turn.

—Poor tackler who doesn't want to wrap up and hit.

—Effort seems to be lacking at times when he isn't dialed in mentally.

OVERALL

Dantzler's tape against Alabama and LSU alone gives a glimpse into what he can be in the NFL. His length, height, awareness and ability to press are all intriguing, but he has to become a better technician to be relied on as a starting cornerback early on.

GRADE: 82

PRO COMPARISON: Jason McCourty/William Jackson III