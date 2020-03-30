Imani McGee-Stafford Steps Away from WNBA's Wings to Pursue Law Degree

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford has left her WNBA team for at least two seasons to pursue a law degree at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.

"While I am saddened to step away from such a big part of my life, I'm also excited for this next chapter," McGee-Stafford said, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.

The Wings have placed her on the team's suspended list.

"We wish Imani well as she pursues a law degree," Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. "We thank her for her hard work and contribution to the Wings organization and support her decision to step away from the WNBA in order to achieve a longtime goal."

The 6'7" McGee-Stafford has played four seasons in the WNBA with the Wings, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream after starring at Texas in college.

The 25-year-old appeared in 29 games for Dallas last season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

She has also spent time with several overseas teams during the WNBA offseason, including in China, Israel and most recently Australia.



McGee-Stafford is the sister of Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee

While the 2020 WNBA season is scheduled to begin May 15, it could be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.