Jabari Zuniga NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

     

STRENGTHS

—Versatile, productive pass-rusher who has the build to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at 6'3", 264 pounds.

—Explosive first step allows Zuniga to stun blockers and win with quickness on the outside edge.

—Has enough pop and strength in his game to rock back blockers with a bull rush when needed.

—Agile, all-around athlete who looks very natural moving in space; can chase down ball-carriers and has hip flexibility to turn the corner and explode into the backfield.

—Brings an NFL-ready set of tools to the game and could see usage all across the defensive line.

WEAKNESSES

—Injured often in college; missed time in both 2017 and 2019.

—Lacks ideal length on a stubby frame to keep offensive tackles from getting hands inside his pads.

—Was on a red-hot start to the 2019 season before injury but has never posted more than 6.5 sacks in a season (2018) and was never dominant against NFL-caliber blockers.

—Moves are often chaotic and doesn't string together pass-rushing tools with a plan to beat blockers.

     

OVERALL

Zuniga was on a tear until getting hurt, but teams can go back to the tape and look at a combination of eye-popping agility, upper-body strength and toughness that gives you comfort when evaluating the player. Zuniga will have to prove he can stay healthy, but we profile him as having starter-level traits with at least a situational pass-rusher role early on. One of the biggest knocks on college edge-rushers is a lack of juice off the snap, and Zuniga has that.

    

GRADE: 78

PRO COMPARISON: Jerry Hughes/Jordan Willis

