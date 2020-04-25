Kevin Dotson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

OG8 Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Ragin' Cajuns who excelled in 2019, garnering first-team All-American recognition from multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press.

—Athletic family tree with father who briefly played college football, mother who ran collegiate track and two uncles who played in the NFL.

—Powerful player with a junkyard-dog attitude who wants to punch you in the mouth and looks for the finish every play.

—Excels in the run game and could compete in any scheme; isn't the most gifted athlete, but he understands leverage and angles at the line of scrimmage and as a climber.

—Pass-protection strikes are like a heavyweight boxer; when they catch defenders flush, can eliminate pass-rushing threats immediately.

WEAKNESSES

—Will turn 24 early in his rookie season, and teams may not see much room for technical or physical maturation in his game.

—Consistent level of competition is an obvious concern and will have to be answered early on in camp; third-stringers will be better than the majority of what he faced throughout his time at Louisiana.

—Stiff lower body; will struggle to redirect laterally versus speed-rushers.

—Wants to deliver blows and can get overextended in both phases fairly often; comes with some balance concerns and is on the ground far too often.

OVERALL

Dotson didn't face the stiffest of competition while playing at Louisiana, but he managed to dominate enough to be recognized as an All-American. He isn't a top-tier overall athlete in space, but he is a heavy-handed striker who can knock dudes out. A combine snub and lack of in-person pro day might have hurt him throughout the draft process, but don't sleep on Dotson being a long-term starter in the league sooner rather than later.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Jackson/Eric Kush